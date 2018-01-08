January 08, 2018

Donate gently used coats at King of Prussia Mall

The clothing will be given to those in need in the local community

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
It's important to bundle up during cold weather.

It's important to bundle up during cold weather.

If your New Year's resolution is to de-clutter by cleaning out your closet, use this coat drive at King of Prussia Mall as your motivation. You'll stick to your goal while supporting a good cause.

Through Jan. 31, the mall will be collecting gently used coats, which will be donated to Our Closeta volunteer-driven program that provides clothing to those in need in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The program sets up weekly pop-up clothing shops for community members to select up to five items, free of charge. Emergency response packages are also offered to those in crisis.

Two donation drop-off locations have been set up in King of Prussia Mall. Find one at the Concierge Center, near Tiffany & Co. in the mall's expansion, and at Simon Guest Services, on the lower level of the Plaza near Pottery Barn.

Those who donate will receive a complimentary Valet Day Pass and other rewards as a thank you.

Winter Coat Drive

Through Jan. 31
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Sinead Cummings
