Donate gently used coats at King of Prussia Mall

If your New Year's resolution is to de-clutter by cleaning out your closet, use this coat drive at King of Prussia Mall as your motivation. You'll stick to your goal while supporting a good cause.

Through Jan. 31, the mall will be collecting gently used coats, which will be donated to Our Closet, a volunteer-driven program that provides clothing to those in need in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The program sets up weekly pop-up clothing shops for community members to select up to five items, free of charge. Emergency response packages are also offered to those in crisis.

Two donation drop-off locations have been set up in King of Prussia Mall. Find one at the Concierge Center, near Tiffany & Co. in the mall's expansion, and at Simon Guest Services, on the lower level of the Plaza near Pottery Barn.



Those who donate will receive a complimentary Valet Day Pass and other rewards as a thank you.

Through Jan. 31

King of Prussia Mall

160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

