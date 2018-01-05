New video shows sights around Philly during 'bomb cyclone'

A snowstorm – or to use the more technical description, a "bomb cyclone" – may be hard to appreciate this week for those who have had to trek out in the few inches of snow and brutal wind chills left in its wake.

Thankfully, local videographer Cory J. Popp shot and compiled scenes of the storm in a picturesque montage that we can all enjoy indoors.

The one-minute, 44-second video shows compiled snow footage that Popp shot during a "frozen, 4-hour walk downtown and back."

Popp's work also includes a blizzard compilation, a montage featuring adorable dogs playing in a snowy Rittenhouse Square, drone footage of diner en blanc and a hyperlapse video of the city.

Thursday's footage can be viewed below:



