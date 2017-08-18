Videos Events
August 18, 2017

WATCH: Video captures Philly's Diner en Blanc from the ground and above

By Andrew Parent
More than 5,000 people congregated Thursday night in a "secret" Philadelphia location – Franklin Square, of course – for the annual flash-mob-like dinner where attendees arrive dressed in white.

Videographer Cory J. Popp posted footage from the scene on YouTube Friday that included some neat drone shots from above that he credited to Ernie Lim.

The party's location is kept secret right up until the event.

The dinner has become a popular tradition in Philly and across the country. Philly's event was reportedly set to be the largest Diner en Blanc ever, and more than 40,000 hopefuls were on the waiting list this year.

Check out the full video here:


