January 05, 2018

Nighttime beer garden opening inside Academy of Natural Sciences

Museum is adding evening hours

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dinos After Dark Mike Servedio/ANS

Visitors can experience the museum in a whole new way during Dinos After Dark.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is adding evening hours with pay-what-you-wish admission, plus a nighttime beer garden.

On the fourth Friday of every month, beginning Jan. 26, the museum will open its doors from 5 to 8 p.m. for Dinos After Dark.

All of the galleries and special exhibits will be open to visitors and in Dinosaur Hall visitors will find Dino Drafts.

The pop-up beer garden will offer light food along with drinks. Visitors will be permitted to take their beers when browsing through the other halls.

At 5:30 and 7 p.m. there will be live animal presentations and throughout the evening there will be hands-on activities for both adults and kids.

Dinos After Dark is family-friendly.

Dinos After Dark

Fourth Friday of every month, beginning Jan. 26
5-8 p.m. | Pay-what-you-wish admission
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

