January 05, 2018

Beach Bash provides indoor summer fun this winter

Pretend it's warm and sunny with sand sculptures, free entertainment and margaritas

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Atlantic City
Beach Bash at Tropicana Courtesy of Tropicana Casino and Resort/PhillyVoice

Beach Bash brings the sand and fun indoors with summer-inspired displays and décor throughout the property.

Pretend you're sitting beachside, soaking up the sun this winter during the indoor Beach Bash at Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City.

Over the course of 48 days, there will be different summer-themed events and specials at the property.

To kick-off the celebration on Friday, Jan. 12, free boardwalk favorites like hot dogs, popcorn, salt water taffy, face painting and balloon animals will be available at Tropicana's Palm Walk beginning at 1 p.m.

RELATED: The Water Club at Borgata will host a spa party with breakfast | Eagles starter to serve coffee at fundraiser

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 10, there will be a free concert and on Thursday, Feb. 22, there will be a margarita challenge, where bartenders will compete to make the fan-favorite. To go with the cocktails, complimentary guacamole and chips will be served to attendees.

On the last weekend in February, Tropicana will host an indoor wine festival. $25 will get you a tasting glass to sample 150 New Jersey wines, a cheese and fruit plate, plus admission to educational wine seminars. 

With a glass of rosé in hand, you can start planning summer wine nights with friends and family.

As for specials available throughout Beach Bash, the various venues at Tropicana will serve summer-inspired cocktails and those who dress in beach attire on Thursday nights can attend Ivan Kane’s Kiss Kiss Nightclub for free.

Families can snap pictures in front of summer-inspired displays and décor throughout the property, including a giant sand sculpture in Palm Walk.

Beach Bash

Friday, Jan. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 28
Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Atlantic City New Jersey Cocktails Philadelphia Free Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools to close again Friday
Carroll - Snow Dogs

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
010418EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Medical Marijuana

Unclear how Sessions' decision will affect Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program
Jeff Sessions

Sixers

Five observations from Sixers vs. Spurs
010317-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Ask Hickey

Ask Hickey: Can you hunt in Philly's Hunting Park?
01042018_Hunting_Park_GE

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.