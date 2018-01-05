Beach Bash provides indoor summer fun this winter

Pretend you're sitting beachside, soaking up the sun this winter during the indoor Beach Bash at Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City.

Over the course of 48 days, there will be different summer-themed events and specials at the property.

To kick-off the celebration on Friday, Jan. 12, free boardwalk favorites like hot dogs, popcorn, salt water taffy, face painting and balloon animals will be available at Tropicana's Palm Walk beginning at 1 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 10, there will be a free concert and on Thursday, Feb. 22, there will be a margarita challenge, where bartenders will compete to make the fan-favorite. To go with the cocktails, complimentary guacamole and chips will be served to attendees.

On the last weekend in February, Tropicana will host an indoor wine festival. $25 will get you a tasting glass to sample 150 New Jersey wines, a cheese and fruit plate, plus admission to educational wine seminars.

With a glass of rosé in hand, you can start planning summer wine nights with friends and family.

As for specials available throughout Beach Bash, the various venues at Tropicana will serve summer-inspired cocktails and those who dress in beach attire on Thursday nights can attend Ivan Kane’s Kiss Kiss Nightclub for free.

Families can snap pictures in front of summer-inspired displays and décor throughout the property, including a giant sand sculpture in Palm Walk.

Friday, Jan. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 28

Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

