You can drink a beer inspired by Joel Embiid during 76ers season

Misconduct Tavern, which has two locations in Philly, has collaborated with Conshohocken Brewing Co. to create a special beer for the 76ers season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, during the Sixers first game, Misconduct at 1511 Locust Street will tap the first keg of Hinkie's Sweet Revenge.

The Belgian Witbier, brewed with ginger and black currants, was inspired by Joel Embiid's love of Shirley Temples.

During the season-opening tap party, while drinking and watching the NBA game, attendees can also play Sixers Quizzo and enter a raffle for two sets of two tickets to the home opener on Oct. 20 at the Wells Fargo Center.



After the party, the special Sixers-inspired brew will be available at both Misconduct locations and Conshohocken Brewery throughout the 76ers season.



Misconduct Tavern is located at 1511 Locust St. and 1801 JFK Blvd.

Hinkie's Sweet Revenge Keg Tap Party