Bermuda police refute rumor that St. Joseph's student's body was found tied up

The body of the St. Joseph's University student who was found dead in Bermuda was not bound or tied up, contrary to speculative social media posts, Bermuda police say.

Mark Dombroski, 19, of Upper Providence, Delaware County, and a member of the St. Joe's rugby team, was found dead Monday after he had gone missing from a bar just after midnight on Sunday.

Much remains unknown about the student's death, but Bermuda Police Superintendent Sean Field-Lament sought to end rumors circulating on social media.

In updating the investigation on Tuesday, Field-Lament said Dombroski's body had been found "at the base of a significant drop" at Fort Prospect, a colonial fort located near police headquarters. His wallet and cell phone were found intact with him.

Police have not determined a cause of death but have not ruled out foul play. A forensic pathologist is expected to conduct an autopsy Wednesday, Field-Lament said.

Bermuda police seek witnesses who may have heard or seen anything near Alexandra Road in Devonshire between 1 a.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, when Dombroski's body was discovered.

Dombroski, a freshman at the Jesuit university, had traveled to Bermuda with the St. Joe's rugby team to compete in an international tournament. He suffered an injury during the final game, played on Saturday.

Dombroski disappeared shortly after midnight on Sunday after leaving The Dog House Bar, a night club located along Hamilton Harbour.

Frank Arnold, the owner of Dog House Bar, told a Bermuda newspaper that Dombroski was not intoxicated, adding that he had been trying to coordinate a return to the team's barracks.

Closed circuit TV images showed Dombroski walking along Alexandra Road in Devonshire around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The road is immediately south of where his body was discovered.

Additional review of CCTV has found no other activity in the neighborhood at that time, Field-Lament said.

The team was staying in Warwick Camp, located about five miles from where the Dombroski's body was found. Nine other teammates also had made the trip to participate in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7's rugby tour.

Dombroski graduated last spring from Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware. His friends have described Dombroski as a kind man who smiled often.