Colleges Race
03-100515_Temple_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Polett Walk near 12th Street on Temple University's campus, Monday, October 5, 2015.

September 14, 2017

Black Temple University students find banana left on their dorm door handle

Colleges Race Philadelphia Temple University
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A group of black Temple University students found a banana on the door handle of their dorm this past week in one of two recent "bias-related" incidents at the school.

The Temple News reports that officials with the university's housing department alerted students to the incidents in an email Thursday, referring to them as "inappropriate and arguably discriminatory behavior.”

University Housing and Residential Life and Temple Police are working together to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the incidents, according to the newspaper.

The first banana was found on the door handle outside the dorm where four black students live in Morgan Hall on Monday, and another banana was left outside a room in the building later in the week.

Freshman Halle Ray, who lives in the dorm where the first banana was found, tweeted about the incident, noting that she and her three roommates are the only black girls on her floor.

She told The Temple News she wanted to make people aware that "stuff like this does happen," especially for minorities.

“If I wasn’t strong, if I cared about what people thought, it could have become bigger than what it is now," Ray told the newspaper.

The incidents drew condemnation from several campus organizations, including the student government and NAACP chapter.

"As a student body, we must condemn such hateful behavior and in the face of adversity, rise above and continue to educate and support each other," Temple Student Government said in a statement.

"We encourage all students to speak up and speak out against racism, white supremacy, and bigotry."

(Information from: The Temple News)

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Lists

04_071717_ShoreStock_Carroll.jpg

10 ways to drive New Jerseyans to distraction

Eagles

091317DougPederson

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Television

John Oliver

HBO's John Oliver gifts Pa. station 'greatest backyard train that local news has ever seen'

The Doctor Is Out

09122017_SnowFengCalendar_PE

For physician assistant, it's out of the clinic and onto the sidelines

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.