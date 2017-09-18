Crime Racism
04272016_Cabrini_College_mansion Source/www.cabrini.edu

The Mansion on the campus of Cabrini University in Radnor Township, Montgomery County.

September 18, 2017

Investigation underway after Cabrini student’s dorm defaced with racial slur

Crime Racism Philadelphia Radnor Township Main Line Vandalism Police Racial Slurs Cabrini College Graffiti Investigation
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Police are investigating an incident at Cabrini University after a racial slur was found written on the dormitory door of a student.

The student, Sennia Vann, said she found the slur written on her door Saturday night after returning home from her sister’s birthday party. It was written in black marker underneath the words “Go away.” The incident took place in the university’s East Hall dorm.

“I am the only minority in this room,” Vann told 6ABC. “I was shocked, angry, confused as to why something would be written on my door.”

The Catholic university, located on the Main Line in Radnor Township, released the following statement in response to the vandalism:

“The University is fully investigating this report, and takes our student safety seriously. Cabrini does not tolerate any form of hate speech or racist language, and our priority remains to ensure our students feel safe and supported.”

Vann and her roommates have since reportedly scrubbed the slur off the door, though the smeared ink remains.

“I get a little bit emotional looking at this,” Vann told 6ABC.

“I don’t know if this will ever go away off the door. And every time I look at it, it will be a reminder of someone’s hatred towards me because of the color of my skin.”

Radnor police told CBS3 that investigators would continue to follow up on Monday, and the case may be classified as ethnic intimidation. 

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Study

08182015_BeerWine

Alcohol consumption is rising among all Americans, but most staggering for seniors

Eagles

071717AndyReid

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chiefs game

Celebrities

01_070617_KevinHart_Carroll.jpg

Kevin Hart on alleged extortion: 'I have a target on my back'

Politics

091717_SmerconishCNN

WATCH: Smerconish chews out Schilling in heated exchange over ESPN's Jemele Hill

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.