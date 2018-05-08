Enjoy a Ferris wheel, roller skating, mini-golf at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest will re-open for the 2018 season on Friday, May 11.



Through Labor Day, enjoy the outdoor roller skating rink, nine-hole mini-golf course and the Midway.

The Midway, which was added last summer, includes a 60-ft. Ferris wheel, carousel and boardwalk games.

Summerfest also includes a beach-like landscape surrounding the rink with lounge chairs, an arcade, Chickie’s and Pete’s Waterfront Crabshack, the Franklin Fountain Clubhouse Cabin and bars serving beer and cocktails.

Admission to Summerfest is free. Roller skating, mini-golf and boardwalk games and rides are ticketed, but if you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder, you can skate for free.

On opening night, there will be a special skating event. During "Roller Boogie," vinyl classics will play all evening.

Below are Summerfest's hours of operation and photos from past seasons.

Mondays through Thursdays: 1-11 p.m.

Fridays: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturdays: 11-1 a.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Matt Stanley/DRWC Matt Stanley/DRWC Summerfest is for all ages to enjoy.



Guy Ginn/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Guy Ginn/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Skate around the roller rink with friends.



Source/DRWC Source/DRWC The Midway at Summerfest.



Steve Legato/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Steve Legato/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Chickie's and Pete's seafood feast.



Friday, May 11 through Monday, Sept. 3

Free admission

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106