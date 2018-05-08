May 08, 2018

Enjoy a Ferris wheel, roller skating, mini-golf at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Re-opening for the 2018 season soon

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Entertainment
Summerfest Source/DRWC

The rink and Midway at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest will re-open for the 2018 season on Friday, May 11.

Through Labor Day, enjoy the outdoor roller skating rink, nine-hole mini-golf course and the Midway.

The Midway, which was added last summer, includes a 60-ft. Ferris wheel, carousel and boardwalk games.

Summerfest also includes a beach-like landscape surrounding the rink with lounge chairs, an arcade, Chickie’s and Pete’s Waterfront Crabshack, the Franklin Fountain Clubhouse Cabin and bars serving beer and cocktails.

Admission to Summerfest is free. Roller skating, mini-golf and boardwalk games and rides are ticketed, but if you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder, you can skate for free.

On opening night, there will be a special skating event. During "Roller Boogie," vinyl classics will play all evening.

Below are Summerfest's hours of operation and photos from past seasons.

Mondays through Thursdays: 1-11 p.m.
Fridays: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturdays: 11-1 a.m.
Sundays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Matt Stanley/DRWC

Summerfest is for all ages to enjoy.


Guy Ginn/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Skate around the roller rink with friends.


Source/DRWC

The Midway at Summerfest.


Steve Legato/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Chickie's and Pete's seafood feast.


Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Friday, May 11 through Monday, Sept. 3
Free admission
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

