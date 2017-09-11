Eagles NFL
091117BrandonGraham Mark Tenally/AP

The Redskins will be relieved not to see Brandon Graham again for a while.

September 11, 2017

Brandon Graham's dominance against the Redskins, in gif form

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Obviously, in the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Washington Redskins, defensive end Brandon Graham made a few huge plays. And yet, he was even better than you probably realize. Graham beat a very good right tackle in Morgan Moses all day long like a rented mule.

Here are 10 gifs showing Graham's domination, in chronological order:

1) Graham knows where this play is going, and he crashes down the line for a tackle for loss.

2) Graham gets four yards into the backfield, gets off the block, and makes another tackle for loss.

3) The Redskins try to block Graham with tight end Jordan Reed. Good luck with that. Graham draws a holding call.

4) Graham gets pressure around the edge, forces Kirk Cousins to run.

5) Working at DT this time, Graham beats Brandon Scherff, and causes Cousins to move to his left a couple steps before throwing.

6) Inside spin move leaves Moses blocking nothing but air.

7) Graham beats Moses inside again.

8) And then outside.

9) And back to the inside.

10) And finally, the game-sealer.

Stud.

