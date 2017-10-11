'Brews & Views' back at Free Library for three days in October

At the end of spring, the Free Library of Philadelphia launched a new mini-series called "Brews & Views" at its Parkway Central branch. On select dates, the Skyline Terrace, overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, turned into a rooftop beer garden.

Once June ended, so did the series. We thought we would have to wait until next year to enjoy a beer above the massive collection of books, but that's not the case.

From Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20, the Library will host a pop-up fall edition of Brews & Views.



The 21-plus crowd can enjoy extended happy hour from 5-9 p.m. It's free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for all food & drink.

Local beer, seasonal cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20

5-9 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink

Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St.

