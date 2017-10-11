Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Brews & Views at Free Library Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Looking out at the city from the Free Library of Philadelphia's rooftop during Brews & Views summer 2017.

October 11, 2017

'Brews & Views' back at Free Library for three days in October

Enjoy extended happy hour while overlooking the Parkway

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

At the end of spring, the Free Library of Philadelphia launched a new mini-series called "Brews & Views" at its Parkway Central branch. On select dates, the Skyline Terrace, overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, turned into a rooftop beer garden.

Once June ended, so did the series. We thought we would have to wait until next year to enjoy a beer above the massive collection of books, but that's not the case.

From Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20, the Library will host a pop-up fall edition of Brews & Views.

The 21-plus crowd can enjoy extended happy hour from 5-9 p.m. It's free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for all food & drink.

Local beer, seasonal cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase.

Brews & Views: Pop-Up Fall Edition

Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

