St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill Van Williams/St. Paul's Episcopal Church

The outside of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill.

October 10, 2017

Local church to transform into Hogwarts Great Hall for one day only

Pretend you're feasting at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

By Sinead Cummings
If you're a Harry Potter fan, you've probably daydreamed about sitting among other witches and wizards in the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

The magical room, filled with long tables, floating candles and a few ghosts, is where students are sorted into the four school houses at the beginning of each year.

While you wait on an owl to arrive with your Hogwarts letter (It's definitely on its way!), you can dine in the next-best-thing. 

Chestnut Hill's St. Paul's Episcopal Church, which has a rich 150-plus years of history, will host a Great Hall luncheon. Tickets are available for $40 per person online. All proceeds will benefit St. Paul's outreach programs, primarily to hungry and homeless Philadelphians.

RELATED: Harry Potter fans can hunt for horcruxes in Philly

The event will take place during the neighborhood's annual Harry Potter Festival, on Oct. 21. There will be two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For the one-day-only event, the church will be decorated like the Great Hall – complete with floating candles – and Dumbledore and other familiar faces from the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will be in attendance.

The feast's menu includes shepherd's pie, salad, pasties and Butter Beer (non-alcoholic). Vegetarian or gluten-free options are also available.

Great Hall Dinner

Saturday, Oct. 21
11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. | $40-$45 per person
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.

Sinead Cummings

