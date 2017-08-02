Quizzo TV Shows
"The Wire" portrays the Baltimore drug scene, seen through the eyes of drug dealers and law enforcement.

August 02, 2017

'The Wire'-themed Quizzo will be hosted by actor from the show

'The Wire' may have ended in 2008 but it's still widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

"The Wire" may have ended in 2008 but it's still widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Fans of the series can put their knowledge to the test at Quizzo hosted by  Brian Anthony Wilson, who played detective Vernon Holley on "The Wire." Wilson is a Philly native.

The trivia game will take place at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at Fairmount's London Grill.

During Quizzo, there will be Baltimore-themed food & drink specials for competitors.

Select beers will be $4 and there will be Baltimore Orange Crush drinks, which are made with orange vodka, vanilla vodka and orange juice, for $5.

The food specials include Baltimore-style crab cakes, a crab cake sandwich and french fries seasoned in Old Bay.

"The Wire" Quizzo

Monday, Aug. 7
8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
London Grill
2301 Fairmount Ave.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

