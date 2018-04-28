April 28, 2018

Jersey Shore town preemptively bans recreational marijuana sales

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Marijuana Politics
Carroll - NJ Marijuana Dispensary Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Packaged medical marijuana.

A Jersey Shore town is saying no to recreational weed before New Jersey potentially legalizes it.

Earlier this month, Brigantine City Council approved an ordinance preemptively banning the sale of the drug. The ordinance states "there is no area of the City which can safely house a business selling recreational marijuana" or paraphernalia. 

The move is in response to legislation introduced in January by state Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari that would legalize the possession and use of small amounts of marijuana for people 21 and older.

The bill hasn't yet moved in the state legislature, but newly-elected Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has indicated he wants to legalize recreational weed by the end of 2018, despite shaky support in the legislature, according to NJ.com. Medical Marijuana is already legal in the Garden State.

Scutari's bill allows for local governments to enact ordinances to stop marijuana retailers from setting up shop in their municipalities.

Mayor Phil Guenther told ShoreNewsToday that he thinks Brigantine isn't the "type of community that wants or needs this type of activity in our town." As the website notes, Brigantine is the first municipality in Atlantic County to pass such an ordinance.

Community members echoed that sentiment to NBC10. But one resident of neighboring Atlantic City told the news station that he'd welcome the sale of the drug to help the resort town financially.

"Prohibition doesn't work. We tried it with alcohol, it didn't work," another A.C. resident said to NBC10.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Marijuana Politics Brigantine Jersey Shore Business New Jersey Atlantic City

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft
042818KalenBallage

Fundraisers

PHOTOS: The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala
Carroll - 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Eagles

In Goedert, Eagles fans have a Dallas they can actually root for
042818_Dallas-Goedert_usat

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Courts

Family sues Upper Dublin School District, alleging discrimination against disabled son
04262018_Sandy_Run_MS.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.