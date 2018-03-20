Restaurant offering 24 different waffle toppings for Easter brunch

Looking for a place to enjoy brunch on Easter Sunday?

If waffles are a family favorite, consider dining at Jose Garces' 24 on April 1.

The restaurant is offering guests the opportunity to load their waffles with whatever they want, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will be toppings like caramelized bananas, chocolate hazelnut gelato, bourbon maple pecans, applewood-smoked bacon, fried chicken, house-made almond granola and vanilla mascarpone.

In total, choose from 24 different toppings.



Select up to three toppings for $12, and up to five toppings for $14.



Easter Brunch