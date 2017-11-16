Performances Burlesque
081116_Brittany_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Brittany Lynn before a performance at Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on Aug. 10.

November 16, 2017

Drag queens to perform at Sky Brunch

Enjoy live entertainment, breakfast buffet and panoramic views of the city

Performances Burlesque Philadelphia Brunch Drag Queens
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Sky Brunch in Center City is adding live entertainment to the menu, beginning Nov. 19. On the 50th floor of 1717 Arch St., drag queens will perform on the third Sunday of each month.

Brunch will begin at 11 a.m., with the show kicking off at noon. Philly's Brittany Lynn will be the emcee.

Tickets for Burlesque Sky Brunch can be purchased in advance for $50 per person. Included is a breakfast buffet. A cash bar will be available for drinks. Below are the buffet options.

•Scrambled eggs with chives and cheddar cheese
•Tri-color roasted herb potatoes
•Applewood-smoked bacon
•Apple chicken sausage 
•Rum apple French toast with maple syrup
•Fruit parfaits with coconut, granola and seasonal fruit 
•Assorted bagels, cakes, cookies and doughnuts

While enjoying the live entertainment, food and drink, take in panoramic views of the city at Sky Brunch.

Burlesque Sky Brunch

Third Sunday of the month, beginning Nov. 19
11 a.m. | $50 per person
50th floor of Three Logan Square
1717 Arch St.

Sinead Cummings

