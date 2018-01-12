January 12, 2018

Cash Cash to perform at this year's Hair O' The Dog party

Party benefits The Center for Autism

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Fundraisers
Hair O' The Dog party Courtesy of Hair O' The Dog/PhillyVoice

The 24th annual Hair O' The Dog will take place on Jan. 20, 2018, at the Hilton Hotel in Penns Landing.

The 24th annual Hair O' The Dog will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20. Partygoers will dance, drink and enjoy live entertainment at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing.

The 2018 headliner is Cash Cash, three brothers from New Jersey known for their dance-pop original tracks, remixes and energetic live DJ sets. Their most recent hit is "Belong," featuring Dashboard Confessional.

RELATED: Barnes Foundation throwing gothic party | Daybreaker bringing early morning dance parties to Philly

Video walls and special effects will accompany Cash Cash's performance at the black tie event. Attendees can expect to dance to "Take Me Home," "Surrender," "All My Love" and more favorites.

DJ Ghost, the official DJ of the 76ers, will open for the main performance.

Alex Holley, co-anchor of Fox 29’s "Good Day Philadelphia," will be the event's host.

"Party Pooch" tickets ($105) include admission beginning at 10 p.m. and a three-hour open bar. VIP tickets are also available.

Each year, Hair O’ The Dog benefits a local charity. For 2018, event organizers selected The Center for Autism, the oldest autism treatment center in the country.

24th Annual Hair O' The Dog

Saturday, Jan. 20
$105-$265 per person
Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing
201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

