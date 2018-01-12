Cash Cash to perform at this year's Hair O' The Dog party

The 24th annual Hair O' The Dog will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20. Partygoers will dance, drink and enjoy live entertainment at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing.

The 2018 headliner is Cash Cash, three brothers from New Jersey known for their dance-pop original tracks, remixes and energetic live DJ sets. Their most recent hit is "Belong," featuring Dashboard Confessional.

Video walls and special effects will accompany Cash Cash's performance at the black tie event. Attendees can expect to dance to "Take Me Home," "Surrender," "All My Love" and more favorites.



DJ Ghost, the official DJ of the 76ers, will open for the main performance.

Alex Holley, co-anchor of Fox 29’s "Good Day Philadelphia," will be the event's host.



"Party Pooch" tickets ($105) include admission beginning at 10 p.m. and a three-hour open bar. VIP tickets are also available.

Each year, Hair O’ The Dog benefits a local charity. For 2018, event organizers selected The Center for Autism, the oldest autism treatment center in the country.



Saturday, Jan. 20

$105-$265 per person

Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing

201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



