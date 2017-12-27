The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching

Each fall and winter, restaurants take part in Center City Restaurant Week, offering three-course dinners for $35 per person. Some locations also serve three-course lunches for $20.

The first Restaurant Week of 2018 will begin Sunday, Jan. 14 and end Friday, Jan. 26.

The list of participates doesn't differ much from September's lineup. One new addition is 6ft Under, a gastropub six feet below street level, and one popular spot missing is Michael Solomonov's Zahav.

All the restaurants participating are listed below. There are more than 100 from which to choose. You can make reservations here.

1225 Raw Sushi & Sake Bar

24

6ft Under

a. kitchen

Abe Fisher

Aki Sushi

Aldine Restaurant

Alma de Cuba

Amada

Amis Trattoria

aMuse at le Meridien

Aqimero

Audrey Claire BYOB

Bank & Bourbon

Barbuzzo

Barra Rossa

Bellini Grill

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bistrot La Minette

Bleu Martini

Brauhaus Schmitz

Bridget Foy's

Bud and Marilyn's

Buddakan

Butcher and Singer

The Cambridge

The Capital Grille

Caribou Café

Chima Brazilian Steakhouse

Chops

Cinder

City Tavern Restaurant

Common Wealth Old City

Continental Restaurant & Martini Bar

Craftsman Row Saloon

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

The Dandelion

D'Angelo Ristorante Italiano

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Del Frisco's

Devil's Alley

Devon Seafood Grill

DiNardo's Famous Seafood

El Vez

Entrée BYOB

Estia Restaurant

Farmicia

Fine Palate

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Franky Bradley's

Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant

Garces Trading Co.

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Harp & Crown

Hawthornes

High Street on Market

Indeblue Bar & Restaurant

James

Jamonera

Jane G's

Jasmine Rice Old City

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse BYOB

Knock Bar & Restaurant

La Famiglia Ristorante

La Fontana Della Citta

La Nonna

La Peg

La Viola West

LaScala's

Liberte Lounge

The Little Lion

Little Nonna's

Lolita

Lou Birds

M Restaurant at The Morris House

Maggiano's Little Italy

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

Marmont Steakhouse & Bar

Max Brenner

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

Melograno BYOB

Mercato

Mixto Restaurante

Morton's The Steakhouse Philadelphia

Ocean Prime

The Olde Bar

Opa

Osteria

Oyster House

Panorama

Pinefish

The Plough & The Stars

Porcini Restaurant

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Pub & Kitchen

Pumpkin BYOB

R2L

Red Owl Tavern

Russet BYOB

Sampan

Scarpetta

Seafood Unlimited

SOUTH

South Gate

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice 28

Square 1682

SuGa

Tequilas Restaurant

Time Restaurant

Tinto

Trattoria Carina

Twenty Manning Grill

The Twisted Tail

Valanni

Veda

Vesper

Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro

Volver

Whetstone Tavern

XIX

Xochitl Restaurant

Yakitori Boy

Zama

Zinc Restaurant

Sunday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 26

$20-$35 per person

Various locations in Center City and beyond