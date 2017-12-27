The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching

December 27, 2017
Each fall and winter, restaurants take part in Center City Restaurant Week, offering three-course dinners for $35 per person. Some locations also serve three-course lunches for $20.
The first Restaurant Week of 2018 will begin Sunday, Jan. 14 and end Friday, Jan. 26.
The list of participates doesn't differ much from September's lineup. One new addition is 6ft Under, a gastropub six feet below street level, and one popular spot missing is Michael Solomonov's Zahav.
All the restaurants participating are listed below. There are more than 100 from which to choose. You can make reservations here.
1225 Raw Sushi & Sake Bar
24
6ft Under
a. kitchen
Abe Fisher
Aki Sushi
Aldine Restaurant
Alma de Cuba
Amada
Amis Trattoria
aMuse at le Meridien
Aqimero
Audrey Claire BYOB
Bank & Bourbon
Barbuzzo
Barra Rossa
Bellini Grill
Bistro La Baia
Bistro Romano
Bistrot La Minette
Bleu Martini
Brauhaus Schmitz
Bridget Foy's
Bud and Marilyn's
Buddakan
Butcher and Singer
The Cambridge
The Capital Grille
Caribou Café
Chima Brazilian Steakhouse
Chops
Cinder
City Tavern Restaurant
Common Wealth Old City
Continental Restaurant & Martini Bar
Craftsman Row Saloon
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
The Dandelion
D'Angelo Ristorante Italiano
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
Del Frisco's
Devil's Alley
Devon Seafood Grill
DiNardo's Famous Seafood
El Vez
Entrée BYOB
Estia Restaurant
Farmicia
Fine Palate
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
Franky Bradley's
Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
Garces Trading Co.
Gran Caffe L'Aquila
Harp & Crown
Hawthornes
High Street on Market
Indeblue Bar & Restaurant
James
Jamonera
Jane G's
Jasmine Rice Old City
Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse BYOB
Knock Bar & Restaurant
La Famiglia Ristorante
La Fontana Della Citta
La Nonna
La Peg
La Viola West
LaScala's
Liberte Lounge
The Little Lion
Little Nonna's
Lolita
Lou Birds
M Restaurant at The Morris House
Maggiano's Little Italy
Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
Marmont Steakhouse & Bar
Max Brenner
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
Melograno BYOB
Mercato
Mixto Restaurante
Morton's The Steakhouse Philadelphia
Ocean Prime
The Olde Bar
Opa
Osteria
Oyster House
Panorama
Pinefish
The Plough & The Stars
Porcini Restaurant
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Pub & Kitchen
Pumpkin BYOB
R2L
Red Owl Tavern
Russet BYOB
Sampan
Scarpetta
Seafood Unlimited
SOUTH
South Gate
Spasso Italian Grill
Spice 28
Square 1682
SuGa
Tequilas Restaurant
Time Restaurant
Tinto
Trattoria Carina
Twenty Manning Grill
The Twisted Tail
Valanni
Veda
Vesper
Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro
Volver
Whetstone Tavern
XIX
Xochitl Restaurant
Yakitori Boy
Zama
Zinc Restaurant
