December 21, 2017

Rooster Soup Co. and Abe Fisher teaming up for Big Bagel Brunch

Not a bad way to start 2018

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rooster Soup Co. Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Rooster Soup Co. is located on Sansom Street.

It's time to start planning how you'll start off 2018.

One option is to go to the Big Bagel Brunch, hosted by philanthropic restaurant Rooster Soup Co. and Jewish restaurant Abe Fisher, on New Year's Day.

Rooster Soup Co. will be serving platters of smoked fish and spreads from Abe Fisher, bagels from Bart's Bagels and pastries.

RELATED: Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less) | Top spots to make reservations for New Year's Eve dinner | Make your 2018 fitness resolution stick with help from Philadelphia Runner

Tickets are being sold in sets of two, four, five, six and eight. It's $70 for a pair. To indulge in bottomless drinks, it's an additional $15 per person.

The menu is below.

• Smoked fish and spreads platter with Bart's Bagels
• Gin-cured Nova lox
• Smoked bluefish rillettes
• Whipped duck fat butter, herb cream cheese
• Cucumber salad
• Pastries – coffee cake and blintzes
• Sweet noodle kugel
• Mimosas and Greyhounds made with San Pellegrino Sparkling Beverages
• Rooster Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka

The Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative receives all of Rooster Soup Co.'s profits. During the event, Tito’s Vodka will donate an additional $2 to Broad Street Ministry with the sale of every Rooster Bloody Mary.

Big Bagel Brunch will be served between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Get tickets here.

Rooster Soup X Abe Fisher Big Bagel Brunch

Monday, Jan. 1
Beginning at 10 a.m. | $70 for two
Rooster Soup Co.
1526 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA  19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

