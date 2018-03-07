March 07, 2018

Center City Sips will return this summer ... with some adjustments

Expect pricier drinks and way more security

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Drinking Happy Hour
Carroll - Outside Dining in Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Outdoor dining near Rittenhouse Square in Center City Philadelphia.

It’s hard to imagine summer happy hours on a day like today, but the season is indeed getting closer. Tuesday, exactly three months from its official launch, Center City District announced CCD Sips will be returning for its 15th year beginning June 6 -- with a few changes.

If you’ve lived through a Sips the past year or two, you might associate the summer tradition, in which 90+ bars and restaurants offer food and drink specials each Wednesday, more with frat-boy brawls and underage drinking than a nice after-work celebration.

It seems the Center City District is feeling that way, too.

To try and keep the program’s original sentiment in mind – to throw young professionals a bone with discounted drinks – the district is modifying the special by raising prices and partnering with Philadelphia security forces. The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Philadelphia Police Department, the Delaware River Port Authority police, the PATCO police, and the SEPTA police all will be working with Center City District.

As for drinks, expect to drop a few more bucks than previous years: Beer, wine, and cocktails will go for $4, $5, and $6, respectively.

The new Sips regulations also will require more security and staffing is needed for bigger event spaces.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy themselves at all of the great bars and restaurants that take part in Sips on Wednesday nights,” said Frank S. Spera from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in a statement.

“However, we want to make this perfectly clear: If you’re underage, or if you’re traveling into Center City with the goal of drinking excessively and behaving badly, you should stay home.”

Other updates this year include expanding bike police to monitor streets and meeting with businesses and building owners to prevent over-serving and crowd control.

Check out the ongoing list of participating Sips businesses here

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Drinking Happy Hour Philadelphia Summer Center City Discounts Center City District Sips Philadelphia Police Restaurants Specials Alcohol

Just In

Must Read

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0
030618TavonAustin

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' comfortable road win over Charlotte Hornets
030718-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Weather

With colder air, forecasters hike expected snow totals for region
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Escapes

Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.