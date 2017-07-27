VIDEOS: Big fight breaks out during Philly's Center City Sips

Videos on social media show a large fight breaking out Wednesday night in an outdoor plaza popular among patrons of Center City Sips, a weekly event offering deals at a number of downtown bars and restaurants.

The videos show at least four people engaging in fistfights while a large crowd watches outside the Comcast Center on the 1700 block of JFK Boulevard.

The fight occurred outside the CHOPS Restaurant and Bar located on the plaza outside the Comcast Center.

Eric Neefe, 23, of Chestnut Hill, took one of the videos — originally posted to his Instagram story — that began circulating on Twitter late Wednesday evening. He said it took place around 7 p.m., and that bouncers eventually broke up the fight. Neefe estimated about six people were involved.



Philadelphia police said they weren't notified of any incidents in the area. Center City Sips is organized by Center City District, a group that works to promote business in the area.

A representative of CCD was not immediately available for comment.