Fights Videos
Center City Sips Fight Eric Neefe /Courtesy

This screenshot of a video taken by Eric Neefe shows a fight that broke out outside a Center City restaurant on Wednesday night.

July 27, 2017

VIDEOS: Big fight breaks out during Philly's Center City Sips

Fights Videos Center City Bars Philadelphia
By Daniel Craig and Patricia Madej

Videos on social media show a large fight breaking out Wednesday night in an outdoor plaza popular among patrons of Center City Sips, a weekly event offering deals at a number of downtown bars and restaurants.

RELATED: WATCH: Fans throw punches at Eagles-Bills preseason game

The videos show at least four people engaging in fistfights while a large crowd watches outside the Comcast Center on the 1700 block of JFK Boulevard.

The fight occurred outside the CHOPS Restaurant and Bar located on the plaza outside the Comcast Center.

Eric Neefe, 23, of Chestnut Hill, took one of the videos — originally posted to his Instagram story — that began circulating on Twitter late Wednesday evening. He said it took place around 7 p.m., and that bouncers eventually broke up the fight. Neefe estimated about six people were involved.

RELATED: Police release footage of suspects allegedly spray-painting ‘anti cop’ graffiti in South Philly

Philadelphia police said they weren't notified of any incidents in the area. Center City Sips is organized by Center City District, a group that works to promote business in the area.

A representative of CCD was not immediately available for comment.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported the location of the fight was outside a restaurant on the 2000 block of Market Street. The story has been updated to show the incident took place outside CHOPS Restaurant and Bar at 1700 JFK Blvd.

Daniel Craig and Patricia Madej

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

082117_Phillies_Kingery

Phillies Prospect Power Rankings, sixth edition

Development

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Point Breeze, Fairmount among Philly neighborhoods seeing the most progress

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.