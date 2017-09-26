Find the best pumpkin brews at Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Searching for the perfect pumpkin beer to sip this fall? Head to the annual Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7.

$40 will get you unlimited samples of pumpkin beers, ciders, lambics and sours. The festival is self-proclaimed "the biggest pumpkin beer festival in the world."

At The Institute Bar, there will be several outdoor draft trailer stations, an outdoor food station and two indoor bars.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but ticket holders are free to come and go as they please.

Saturday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $40 per person

The Institute Bar

549 N. 12th St.