It's pumpkin beer season.

September 26, 2017

Find the best pumpkin brews at Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Enjoy unlimited samples

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Searching for the perfect pumpkin beer to sip this fall? Head to the annual Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7.

$40 will get you unlimited samples of pumpkin beers, ciders, lambics and sours. The festival is self-proclaimed "the biggest pumpkin beer festival in the world."

At The Institute Bar, there will be several outdoor draft trailer stations, an outdoor food station and two indoor bars. 

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but ticket holders are free to come and go as they please. 

Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin Beer Festival 2017

Saturday, Oct. 7
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $40 per person
The Institute Bar
549 N. 12th St.

Sinead Cummings

