Mistral restaurant Courtesy of Mistral/PhillyVoice

A dish from Mistral in Princeton. Guests at the new KOP location can expect similar plates.

October 04, 2017

Top chefs to host free cooking demos in King of Prussia Mall

Only a limited amount of spots available

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste America culinary tour will make a stop at Sur La Table in King of Prussia Mall this October.

A limited number of people will get a chance to learn from top chefs in an intimate setting – and for free! The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. An RSVP is required.

RELATED: Take a peek inside new post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant Mad Rex

James Beard-winning chef Marc Murphy will kick off the afternoon with a cooking demonstration, followed by a book signing at 11 a.m.

At noon, executive chef and co-owner of Mistral in King of Prussia, Scott Anderson, also will host a cooking demonstration.

Cornerstone in Wayne, PA, and Blue Circle Foods, Breville and Kerrygold will offer tastings, too.

When RSVPing, make sure to indicate which cooking demonstration you wish to attend.

Taste America Tour: Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 14
Sur La Table in King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA

