Top chefs to host free cooking demos in King of Prussia Mall

October 04, 2017
The James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste America culinary tour will make a stop at Sur La Table in King of Prussia Mall this October.
A limited number of people will get a chance to learn from top chefs in an intimate setting – and for free! The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. An RSVP is required.
James Beard-winning chef Marc Murphy will kick off the afternoon with a cooking demonstration, followed by a book signing at 11 a.m.
At noon, executive chef and co-owner of Mistral in King of Prussia, Scott Anderson, also will host a cooking demonstration.
Cornerstone in Wayne, PA, and Blue Circle Foods, Breville and Kerrygold will offer tastings, too.
When RSVPing, make sure to indicate which cooking demonstration you wish to attend.