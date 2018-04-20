Shop vendors, explore secret gardens in Chestnut Hill during Home & Garden Fest

A stretch of Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will become an outdoor marketplace on Sunday, May 6, for the annual Home & Garden Festival.

Each year, the family-friendly festival attracts a huge crowd of around 30,000.

Attendees are invited to shop more than 170 vendors between Rex and Willow Grove avenues, and seek out the festival's secret gardens.

Find inspiration from the garden displays and, if needed, ask an expert for gardening tips. Then, shop the stalls for pieces to transform your home's outdoor and interior space for spring.

When it's time to take a break from shopping, stop by one of two stages playing live music or grab a bite to eat at one the many restaurants along the avenue. McNally's Tavern, Paris Bistro and El Poquito are a few neighborhood favorites.

There will be vendors selling funnel cakes, cotton candy, ice cream, fruit smoothies, baked goods and soft pretzels, as well.

For kids, there will be amusement rides, face painting, a photo booth, arts and crafts and a free ride on a kid-size train.

The festival is free to attend and there will be parking for $5 in select lots nearby.

Sunday, May 6

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend

Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118 (between Rex and Willow Grove avenues)

