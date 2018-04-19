April 19, 2018

Action-packed Monster Jam coming to Lincoln Financial Field

Try and stay in your seat as these monster trucks go wild

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Trucks
Monster Truck at Monster Jam Courtesy of BML Public Relations/Monster Jam

Some of the most popular and exciting Monster Jam trucks that will compete include Grave Digger, Max-D and Whiplash.

On Saturday, May 5, families can experience adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement at Monster Jam.

Watch as giant trucks race, do donuts and perform stunts at Lincoln Financial Field.

Each truck is approximately 10.5-feet tall, 12.5-feet wide, 17-feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.

Be on the lookout for Grave Digger and Max-D, two of the most popular trucks, as well as the newest truck, Whiplash.

Tickets to the 2018 show start at $15. There's also the option to purchase a Pit Party Early Access Pass with an event ticket. The pass offers an opportunity to get up-close to the trucks and meet their drivers an hour before everyone else.

Those without early access passes can attend the Pit Party from 3-6 p.m. Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m.

Monster Jam: Philadelphia

Saturday, May 5
7 p.m. | Tickets start at $15
Lincoln Financial Field
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

