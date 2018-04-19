Action-packed Monster Jam coming to Lincoln Financial Field

April 19, 2018
On Saturday, May 5, families can experience adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement at Monster Jam.
Watch as giant trucks race, do donuts and perform stunts at Lincoln Financial Field.
Each truck is approximately 10.5-feet tall, 12.5-feet wide, 17-feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.
Be on the lookout for Grave Digger and Max-D, two of the most popular trucks, as well as the newest truck, Whiplash.
Tickets to the 2018 show start at $15. There's also the option to purchase a Pit Party Early Access Pass with an event ticket. The pass offers an opportunity to get up-close to the trucks and meet their drivers an hour before everyone else.
Those without early access passes can attend the Pit Party from 3-6 p.m. Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 5
7 p.m. | Tickets start at $15
Lincoln Financial Field
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148