Action-packed Monster Jam coming to Lincoln Financial Field

On Saturday, May 5, families can experience adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement at Monster Jam.

Watch as giant trucks race, do donuts and perform stunts at Lincoln Financial Field.

Each truck is approximately 10.5-feet tall, 12.5-feet wide, 17-feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.



Be on the lookout for Grave Digger and Max-D, two of the most popular trucks, as well as the newest truck, Whiplash.

Tickets to the 2018 show start at $15. There's also the option to purchase a Pit Party Early Access Pass with an event ticket. The pass offers an opportunity to get up-close to the trucks and meet their drivers an hour before everyone else.

Those without early access passes can attend the Pit Party from 3-6 p.m. Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

7 p.m. | Tickets start at $15

Lincoln Financial Field

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

