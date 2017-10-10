Food & Drink Festivals
01_041117_Stock_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

North 10th Street in Chinatown, Philadelphia, April 10, 2017.

October 10, 2017

Night Market Yé Shì to take over streets of Chinatown

Eat, drink and enjoy live entertainment

Food & Drink Festivals Chinatown Philadelphia Family-Friendly
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Thursday, Oct. 12, there will be a nighttime street festival in Chinatown. 

Attendees can expect 60-plus food & drink vendors, live music, traditional Chinese dance performances and arts and crafts.

Sugar Philly, Yakitori Boy, Poi Dog Philly, Humpty's Dumplings, Nomad Pizza, Pbon's Fresh Phood and The Chilly Banana are a few of this year's participants.

The annual event, re-branded as "Yè Shì," which are traditional nighttime festivals in Asia, is hosted by the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation. 

In past years, PCDC partnered with The Food Trust, modeling the event after the popular Night Market series.

The street festival will run 7-11 p.m. on 10th Street, between Arch and Vine streets, and Race Street, between 9th and 11th streets.

Chinatown Night Market Yé Shì

Thursday, Oct. 12
7-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Chinatown
10th Street, between Arch and Vine streets, and Race Street, between 9th and 11th streets

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

