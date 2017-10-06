Explore the pages of world's largest pop-up book at Photo Arts Center

This fall, the world's largest pop-up book will be on display at the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center. The work by internationally renowned artist Colette Fu, who specializes in pop-up artwork, is approximately 21 feet long and 5 feet tall. It features interactive pull tabs, larger-than-life peach blossom flowers and a cave with a 4-foot-tall entrance.

The massive pop-up book's title is "Tao Hua Yuan Ji," which loosely translates to “Utopia: Source of the Peach Blossoms." It is a reference to a story from Chinese Jin Dynasty poet Tao Yuanming.

Yuanming wrote of a traveler who came upon an isolated peach blossom valley beyond a cave, where people seeking political refuge lived an ideal life in harmony with nature and each other.

Utilizing photos she took in China in 2008, Fu portrays the story through her latest work.



At the opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 12, the pop-up book will be officially measured for Guinness World Records.

It will be on display in the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center's public gallery through Saturday, Nov. 25.

Beginning Oct. 14, every Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., the center will host a ceremonial opening of the book.

Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 25

Free

Philadelphia Photo Arts Center

1400 N. American St.

