Art Exhibits
World's largest pop-up book Courtesy of Brownstone PR/PhillyVoice

Colette working on "Tao Hua Yuan Ji."

October 06, 2017

Explore the pages of world's largest pop-up book at Photo Arts Center

Book depicts a mythical cave in a Chinese peach blossom valley

Art Exhibits Philadelphia Free Photography Books Guinness World Records Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

This fall, the world's largest pop-up book will be on display at the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center. The work by internationally renowned artist Colette Fu, who specializes in pop-up artwork, is approximately 21 feet long and 5 feet tall. It features interactive pull tabs, larger-than-life peach blossom flowers and a cave with a 4-foot-tall entrance.

The massive pop-up book's title is "Tao Hua Yuan Ji," which loosely translates to “Utopia: Source of the Peach Blossoms." It is a reference to a story from Chinese Jin Dynasty poet Tao Yuanming.

RELATED: Flamenco dancer Belén Maya to perform one-woman showPMA presents first U.S. solo exhibit of internationally acclaimed designer Patricia Urquiola

Yuanming wrote of a traveler who came upon an isolated peach blossom valley beyond a cave, where people seeking political refuge lived an ideal life in harmony with nature and each other. 

Utilizing photos she took in China in 2008, Fu portrays the story through her latest work.

At the opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 12, the pop-up book will be officially measured for Guinness World Records.

It will be on display in the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center's public gallery through Saturday, Nov. 25.

Beginning Oct. 14, every Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., the center will host a ceremonial opening of the book.

"Tao Hua Yuan Ji"

Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 25
Free
Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
1400 N. American St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Amazon

amazon hq seattle

Source: Amazon could have interest in buying South Jersey airport

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Food

The Brass Rail Cheesesteak

Yo, Philly: Don't diss the Lehigh Valley-style cheesesteak until you've tried it

Politics

Congressman Affair

After report of urging abortion in affair, pro-life Pennsylvania rep. announces retirement

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.