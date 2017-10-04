Performances Dance
World-renowned flamenco dancer, teacher and scholar Belén Maya will perform for the first time in Philadelphia this fall, as part of a residency at Drexel University’s Westphal College of Media Arts & Design.

October 04, 2017

Flamenco dancer Belén Maya to perform one-woman show

'ROMNIA' is a celebration of gypsyness, according to Maya

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Groundbreaking flamenco dancer Belén Maya will perform her critically acclaimed one-woman show "ROMNIA" for the first time in Philly on two nights in October.

Maya is a Rankin Scholar in Residence at Drexel University this fall.

"ROMNIA" is a celebration of gypsyness, according to Maya. 

"A sometimes compassionate, sometimes joyful look at the plight of women, whose courage to survive has led them to a new ethical and aesthetic commitment," a press release on the performance states.

Maya will perform on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14.  Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students.

Belén Maya at Drexel

Friday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 14
8 p.m. | $15-$25 per person
URBN Center Black Box Theater
3401 Filbert St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

