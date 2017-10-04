Flamenco dancer Belén Maya to perform one-woman show

Groundbreaking flamenco dancer Belén Maya will perform her critically acclaimed one-woman show "ROMNIA" for the first time in Philly on two nights in October.

Maya is a Rankin Scholar in Residence at Drexel University this fall.

"ROMNIA" is a celebration of gypsyness, according to Maya.

"A sometimes compassionate, sometimes joyful look at the plight of women, whose courage to survive has led them to a new ethical and aesthetic commitment," a press release on the performance states.



Maya will perform on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students.

Friday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 14

8 p.m. | $15-$25 per person

URBN Center Black Box Theater

3401 Filbert St.

