Choolaah is a fast-casual Indian eatery.

September 14, 2017

Choolaah Indian BBQ to open in Philly suburb with weekend celebration

You could score free lunch

Choolaah Indian BBQ will open in the King of Prussia Town Center, near the King of Prussia Mall, on Friday, Sept. 15.

To celebrate, the Indian fast-casual eatery will host a weekend full of freebies and events. Plus, 20 percent of all proceeds from the three-day celebration will be donated to the Food Trust, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit.

On Friday, the first 100 guests will receive free lunch, there will be free samples throughout the day, and a free chocolate truffle will be included with every purchase.

The next day, Choolaah will be giving away free samosas with all lunch purchases, plus there will be Indian dancers, free henna tattoos and face painting.

Sunday, the final day, there will be a caricature artist on-site and free temporary tattoos will be handed out.

The grand opening celebrations will begin at 11 a.m. each day.

Choolaah offers healthy high-quality Indian food that is suitable for guests with a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions.

To ensure Choolaah would "[keep] the authenticity and tradition of Indian cuisine alive," Co-CEO Randhir Sethi and his wife Simran, director of product development, moved to India for two years.

“We ate our way through India, from the humblest eateries to the most exclusive restaurants, in search of the best examples of traditional dishes, from chaats to chutneys and biryanis to bbq,” Simran Sethi said. 

Choolaah is located at 155 Main St. in King of Prussia.  There are only three other Choolaah locations in the country. Two are in Virginia and one is in Ohio.

Most dishes are around $10. The Philly-area location's hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Check out photos of the eatery below.

When perusing the menu, diners will find authentic Indian dishes.


At Choolaah, there are a plethora of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and protein options.


Tandoors at Choolaah.


Vegetarians will have lots of options at Choolaah.


Choolaah's intention is to bring people together through food.


Choolaah Indian BBQ Grand Opening Weekend

Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17
Beginning at 11 a.m.
In the King of Prussia Town Center
155 Main St., King of Prussia, PA

