CHOP: 'Antidepressive' behavior in new animal test offers hope for humans

Stimulating the brain circuitry of mice in a newly targeted neural pathway creates "antidepressive" behavior that may prove valuable in future treatments for people dealing with clinical depression, according to researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In a study published this week in Nature Medicine, CHOP neurobiologists present evidence suggesting that a shift in focus on a mood-sensitive pathway of the brain produces results that show promise for improved mental health.

“Major depressive disorder is a serious health problem worldwide. Existing treatments are helpful for many people, but also have a high rate of relapse and significant side effects,” study leader Amelia J. Eisch said. “Because scientists consider depression to be caused by malfunctions in brain circuitry, we suggest that ‘tuning’ a specific circuit could set the stage for a targeted treatment.”

The current study deviated from previous research in humans that directly stimulated the hippocampus, a brain region with strong links to mood and memory. Past studies found that humans experienced either no effect or their memory suffered as a result of such stimulation.

In the CHOP study, researchers chose to stimulate a brain region upstream from the hippocampus, known as the entorhinal cortex, and study both memory and mood effects in lab mice. Their choice was based on prior research that found stimulation of this part of the brain improved memory and learning in both animals and humans.

The current study marked the first time researchers looked at whether stimulating the entorhinal cortex could affect mood.

Mice were put through a variety of behavioral tests monitor their moods.

In a forced swim test, for example, a researcher observes how a mouse behaves after being placed in a beaker of water. Mice respond by moving until they become immobile and float. A shorter duration of immobility signifies antidepressive behavior.

Feeding tests gauge how anxious a mouse is to approach a food pellet. When mice approach the pellet in a shorter timeframe, researchers see their pursuit of something pleasurable as showing more antidepressive behavior.



“This is a first step, so there is much research to be done to determine if we can translate this knowledge into practical, noninvasive treatments for people with depression,” Eisch said. “Existing brain stimulation therapies for depression are extremely helpful for many patients, but they don’t work for everyone, and they also have side effects such as memory loss and cognitive impairment. It is important to increase the number of tools available to treat depression, and find those with fewer side effects as well.”