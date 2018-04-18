April 18, 2018

CHOP: 'Antidepressive' behavior in new animal test offers hope for humans

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Research Psychology
Stock_Carroll - CHoP Children's Hospital Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Smilow Center for Translational Research, left, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care.

Stimulating the brain circuitry of mice in a newly targeted neural pathway creates "antidepressive" behavior that may prove valuable in future treatments for people dealing with clinical depression, according to researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

In a study published this week in Nature Medicine, CHOP neurobiologists present evidence suggesting that a shift in focus on a mood-sensitive pathway of the brain produces results that show promise for improved mental health. 

“Major depressive disorder is a serious health problem worldwide. Existing treatments are helpful for many people, but also have a high rate of relapse and significant side effects,” study leader Amelia J. Eisch said. “Because scientists consider depression to be caused by malfunctions in brain circuitry, we suggest that ‘tuning’ a specific circuit could set the stage for a targeted treatment.”

The current study deviated from previous research in humans that directly stimulated the hippocampus, a brain region with strong links to mood and memory. Past studies found that humans experienced either no effect or their memory suffered as a result of such stimulation. 

In the CHOP study, researchers chose to stimulate a brain region upstream from the hippocampus, known as the entorhinal cortex, and study both memory and mood effects in lab mice. Their choice was based on prior research that found stimulation of this part of the brain improved memory and learning in both animals and humans. 

The current study marked the first time researchers looked at whether stimulating the entorhinal cortex could affect mood. 

Mice were put through a variety of behavioral tests monitor their moods. 

In a forced swim test, for example, a researcher observes how a mouse behaves after being placed in a beaker of water. Mice respond by moving until they become immobile and float. A shorter duration of immobility signifies antidepressive behavior. 

Feeding tests gauge how anxious a mouse is to approach a food pellet. When mice approach the pellet in a shorter timeframe, researchers see their pursuit of something pleasurable as showing more antidepressive behavior.

“This is a first step, so there is much research to be done to determine if we can translate this knowledge into practical, noninvasive treatments for people with depression,” Eisch said. “Existing brain stimulation therapies for depression are extremely helpful for many patients, but they don’t work for everyone, and they also have side effects such as memory loss and cognitive impairment. It is important to increase the number of tools available to treat depression, and find those with fewer side effects as well.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Research Psychology Philadelphia Depression Children's Hospital of Philadelphia CHOP Mental Health Mental Illness

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Officials ID passenger who died after jetliner makes emergency landing in Philly
04172018_Southwest_engine2_USAT

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Cornerback
041818MikeHughes

Soda

What's the deal with South Jersey's BOOST! beverage?
BOOST! sign

Sixers

Sixers' Game 2 loss highlights need for Joel Embiid return sooner rather than later
030918-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Comedy

Kevin Bacon's bizarre 'Funny or Die' short is — wow
Kevin Bacon Duck

Parenting

'You disgust me' – examining the impact of verbal abuse on children
04172018_girl_crying_Pexels

Escapes

Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.