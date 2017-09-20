Chris Christie gets 'awkward' with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski after 'odd attraction' comment

It looks like New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tried to heat things up during a recent appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The talk show, hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist, celebrated 10 years on Tuesday with the help of a few notable guests, including Arizona Sen. John McCain, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Christie, too.

The group discussed what it's like for Christie to be at the end of his final term as governor when Scarborough brought up the infamous "Bridgegate" scandal.

Christie said he never expected the story to take over the way that it did and said he couldn't "thank [MSNBC] enough for that."

“Your network made a cottage industry for about three months on that," he said on the show. "Rachel Maddow, an hour special on this secretary to Gov. Christie.”

Brzezinski chimed in to divert the conversation, remarking that the exchange was "a little awkward," but that she wanted to "change the subject" in order to "make it a little more awkward."

"Are we going to talk about our odd attraction; is that what you want to talk about?" Christie said. "Because that'll make it very awkward."

"He just did that," Brzezinski said. "You went there."

The two got back on track by discussing President Donald Trump.

"Everybody's allowed to have a different opinion in this country, so are you," he said. "So you're allowed to have a different opinion. You don't think he's fit to lead, that's OK by you, but I feel differently. Now, that doesn't mean that every decision he makes, every tweet he sends out, everything he does, I agree with. And, I talk to him on a regular basis, and when I don't agree with him, I tell him I don't agree with him."

He went on to say that there may be some things that he has done that Brzezinski doesn't agree with, "despite their special attraction."

Trump chose Christie to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy earlier this year. The governor is also reportedly in talks with the network to join as a contributor, according to CNN.

Check out the clip below:



