March 26, 2018

Chris Long will continue to play football for the Eagles in 2018

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032618ChrisLong Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports

Chris Long will be back with the Eagles in 2018.

After some hand-wringing that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long might call it a career after winning his second Super Bowl in as many years, Howie Roseman stated on Monday at the NFL Annual Meetings that Long will play at least one more season with the Eagles.

"Confirmed," said Roseman. "Chris is a hugely important part of our team, and I think sometimes there's this perception that Chris is hugely important part of the team because of what he does off the field, which is a big part of Chris Long. He's an unbelievable teammate.

"But Chris Long is really productive, and when you go back and you watch our games against some of the best teams in football and in the NFC -- you look at the Rams game, and the Falcons game, you look at the Vikings game, you look at the Super Bowl -- the guy is getting consistent pressure on the quarterback. So, confirmed."

During the regular season, Long had 5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. In the playoffs, he generated perhaps the biggest play in the NFC Championship Game, when he affected a Case Keenum pass that was returned for a touchdown by Patrick Robinson.


With the Eagles having moved on from Vinny Curry, and now the uncertainty surrounding Michael Bennett and his odd circumstances, knowing that Long will be part of the defensive end rotation once again should be looked at as something of a sigh of relief by the Eagles' fan base.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chris Long Howie Roseman

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

LGBT harassment in the era of #MeToo
03262018_AndrewMars1

Eagles

NFL looking into Eagles fan behavior, and not at all patronizing salty Vikings fans in any way
032618VikingsFans

Food & Drink

This Italian treat is a slushy mix of sorbet, liquor and prosecco
Capofitto's sgroppino

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade or cut safety Rodney McLeod
032418RodneyMcLeod

Gun Control

Santorum on CNN: Students should learn CPR instead of crusading for gun control
03252018_CNN_Santorum_CNN

Food & Drink

Where to dine in Philly during Passover
Hungry Pigeon Passover meal

Escapes

Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.