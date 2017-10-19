CNN's Jake Tapper burns Bill O'Reilly for taking dig at ratings

Bill O'Reilly is getting a real taste of what it's like to keep up your punditry after you've been disgraced and cast off from a network no longer willing to look the other way.

The former Fox News host, dumped from his show amid sexual harassment allegations and an exodus of advertisers, took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate former colleague Sean Hannity on his ratings.

The first part of that tweet is simply the truth. Given that Fox News is cable's most-watched network in total day ratings, it follows that Hannity's 9 p.m. show would reflect that preference among Americans parked in front of their TVs before bed.