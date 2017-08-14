Family-Friendly Night Market
02-072115_Collingswood_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, Camden County.

August 14, 2017

Collingswood hosting nighttime party in car-free streets

The first Collingswood Night Market is happening

Family-Friendly Night Market Collingswood New Jersey Camden County Outdoors Festivals
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

It's going to be busy in Collingswood on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Collingswood Craft & Fine Arts Festival will take place during the day, then at 5 p.m. the first Collingswood Night Market will kick off.

The Craft & Fine Arts Festival, an annual event, will take place over two days. Normally, on the Saturday evening of the festival the streets are empty and silent. 

Crafters selling jewelry, photography and handmade goods close their tents at 5 p.m. and Haddon Avenue stays closed off to traffic.

This year, there will be lots of activity in the car-free streets.

RELATED: Find curiosities at Laurel Hill Cemetery's "market of the macabre" | Enjoy cheesesteaks and other Philly-centric foods at festival in Citizens Bank Park

The Night Market will include a sidewalk sale, family-friendly games and an outdoor dining area with food & drink specials.

There will be a free outdoor movie screening and mini-concert, too.

For the fitness fanatics, there will be an outdoor cycling class and family-friendly yoga.

Collingswood Night Market

Saturday, Aug. 19
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Technology

nuclear map

How far would a North Korean bomb reach from City Hall? One N.J. historian has the answer

Eagles

081317RonaldDarby

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 16

Quizzo

081317_TheWirequizzo

Philly Quizzo team scores flawless victory in 'The Wire' showdown

Phillies

081317.Utley

WATCH: Chase Utley earns second career ejection after asking umpire to slide out of way

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.