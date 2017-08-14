Collingswood hosting nighttime party in car-free streets

It's going to be busy in Collingswood on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Collingswood Craft & Fine Arts Festival will take place during the day, then at 5 p.m. the first Collingswood Night Market will kick off.

The Craft & Fine Arts Festival, an annual event, will take place over two days. Normally, on the Saturday evening of the festival the streets are empty and silent.



Crafters selling jewelry, photography and handmade goods close their tents at 5 p.m. and Haddon Avenue stays closed off to traffic.

This year, there will be lots of activity in the car-free streets.

The Night Market will include a sidewalk sale, family-friendly games and an outdoor dining area with food & drink specials.

There will be a free outdoor movie screening and mini-concert, too.

For the fitness fanatics, there will be an outdoor cycling class and family-friendly yoga.

Saturday, Aug. 19

5-9 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ