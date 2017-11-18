Business Comcast
November 18, 2017

Comcast wants to buy 'most of' Fox, report says

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox is on the block, and that cable television conglomerate based in Philadelphia is interested, according to multiple reports.

Comcast has approached Fox about acquiring most of the company, sources told CNN this week. Verizon is also reportedly interested.

The companies have inquired about Fox's movie and television studios, entertainment cable networks and international businesses, CNN reported. Comcast, which already owns the NBCUniversal, would reach a new level of global expansion if it buys Murdoch's stake in properties such as Star and Sky.

The company reportedly reached out to Fox after talks between Disney and Fox were reported earlier this month. Those talks have reportedly subsided since, but a potential deal there may not be entirely off the table, according to reports.

Any deal with Comcast or Disney would likely exclude Fox's news or sports cable networks because any such deal could violate antitrust laws, CNBC noted.

The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Murdoch, first reported Comcast's interest.

About a decade ago, Comcast moved its headquarters into the then-newly constructed Comcast Center, which became the tallest building in the city after its construction. 

But the neighboring Comcast Technology Center is set to gain that distinction when ongoing construction finishes, which should happen in 2018. Comcast is set to move some 3,000 employees into the new 60-story building.

