Philly's dance community is putting on a massive festival

The fourth annual Come Together Dance Festival, presented by Koresh Dance Company, will take place over five nights at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on the Avenue of The Arts.

The festival is an opportunity to view a mix of dance styles, from local, regional and national companies. Each night, eight or more different performances will be packed into 90 minutes.

More than 40 dance companies will perform from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Headliners include Koresh Dance Company, Brian Sanders' JUNK, PHILADANCO!, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, Ballet Inc., Rennie Harris Puremovement and Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company.

View each night's explosive lineup here.



To see the dance performances, spend $35 for a single ticket, $60 for a two-day pass, $75 for a three-day pass or $99 for an all-inclusive festival pass. Students, seniors and groups receive discounts.

