January 11, 2018

The country's best beer is brewed in South Jersey, magazine says

The Topsail from Cape May Brewing Co. takes top spot on list of best 100 U.S. beers

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
The Topsail - Cape May Brewing Company Frank Weiss/Cape May Brewing Co.

The Topsail.

The best beer in the U.S. is brewed near the Jersey Shore, according to The Beer Connoisseur.

Who knew?

The Topsail, a sour blonde ale from Cape May Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged series, ranked No. 1 on the magazine's recently released list of the top 100 beers of 2017. The magazine gave it a rating of 98, which designates The Topsail as a World Class beer.

“This is truly an outstanding achievement,” Cape May Brewing CEO and co-owner Ryan Krill said in a statement. 

“The Topsail has been uniformly well-received by our fans with glowing reviews from those closest to our hearts. However, the rating of 98, the designation as a World Class beer, and being named Beer Connoisseur’s Best Beer is an honor beyond compare.”


The brewery, located at Cape May Airport in Lower Township, was also the magazine's pick for the second-best brewery in the nation.

“New Jersey's Cape May Brewery has unquestionably demonstrated its place as one of the country's top brewers," the magazine states. 

"The brewery consistently delivers exceptional beers, and with this year's Top Rated Beer of 2017 — The Topsail — it has proven it can brew with the world's best.”

The Topsail also earned the gold medal in the wood/barrel-aged sour beer category at the U.S. Open Beer Championships in July, NJ.com noted.

The brewery describes the beer at length in a blog post published just before the beer's release in February 2017.

The brewery has a limited supply of the beer remaining for sale, and bottles are still remaining at some stores that sell Cape May Brewing beer.

"We’ve only got a limited supply left in the Brewtique, and those are going fast," the brewery said this week in another post.

The list also included three other Cape May beers – The Scupper at No. 13, White Caps at No. 36 and Boughs of Barley 2016 at No. 55.

Heavy Seas Beer in Halethrope, Maryland was named best brewery.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer South Jersey Rankings Cape May Breweries Magazines

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Kensington is worst nightmare for family of runaway daughter
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Report: Eagles to play Jaguars in London during 2018 season
011118WembleyStadium

Comedians

Todd Glass: your deliberately campy comic
Todd Glass

Climate Change

Climate change map predicts a submerged Philly airport by 2100
phila airport sea levels

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
011118EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Beer inspired by Ben Simmons debuting in Philly
Misconduct Tavern and Conshohocken Brewery have collaborated on their second Sixers-inspired beer

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.