The country's best beer is brewed in South Jersey, magazine says

The best beer in the U.S. is brewed near the Jersey Shore, according to The Beer Connoisseur.

Who knew?

The Topsail, a sour blonde ale from Cape May Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged series, ranked No. 1 on the magazine's recently released list of the top 100 beers of 2017. The magazine gave it a rating of 98, which designates The Topsail as a World Class beer.

“This is truly an outstanding achievement,” Cape May Brewing CEO and co-owner Ryan Krill said in a statement.

“The Topsail has been uniformly well-received by our fans with glowing reviews from those closest to our hearts. However, the rating of 98, the designation as a World Class beer, and being named Beer Connoisseur’s Best Beer is an honor beyond compare.”





The brewery, located at Cape May Airport in Lower Township, was also the magazine's pick for the second-best brewery in the nation.

“New Jersey's Cape May Brewery has unquestionably demonstrated its place as one of the country's top brewers," the magazine states.

"The brewery consistently delivers exceptional beers, and with this year's Top Rated Beer of 2017 — The Topsail — it has proven it can brew with the world's best.”

The Topsail also earned the gold medal in the wood/barrel-aged sour beer category at the U.S. Open Beer Championships in July, NJ.com noted.

The brewery describes the beer at length in a blog post published just before the beer's release in February 2017.

The brewery has a limited supply of the beer remaining for sale, and bottles are still remaining at some stores that sell Cape May Brewing beer.

"We’ve only got a limited supply left in the Brewtique, and those are going fast," the brewery said this week in another post.

The list also included three other Cape May beers – The Scupper at No. 13, White Caps at No. 36 and Boughs of Barley 2016 at No. 55.

Heavy Seas Beer in Halethrope, Maryland was named best brewery.