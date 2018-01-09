Here are items Dunkin' Donuts is eliminating from its menu

Dunkin' Donuts New Year's resolution apparently is to keep getting rid of stuff.

The coffee and doughnut chain announced last week it is eliminating artificial dyes in its donuts. Hooray!

But with every popular purge comes a likely less popular one, like when your friends are happy you decided to quit smoking but are less thrilled you also decided to give up happy hour.

Keeping that arbitrary principle in mind, Dunkin' is also getting rid of 10 menu items. Here they are, via the Boston Globe:

• Turkey cheddar bacon sandwich

• Ham and cheddar sandwich

• Tuna salad sandwich

• Chicken salad sandwich

• Big n’ toasted breakfast sandwich

• Angus steak and egg breakfast sandwich

• Strawberry banana and tropical mango smoothies

• Peach, caramel, and mocha flavor shots

• Flatbread items

• Some optional muffin, bagel, and cream cheese selections