DA: Husband charged in death of woman found in South Jersey pool

Six weeks after the body of Michelle Long was found floating in a swimming pool in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County prosecutors have filed homicide charges against her husband.

Authorities arrested Norman Long on Monday, accusing him of "purposely or knowingly" causing the death of his wife of 15 years.

Investigators found Michelle Long in the pool at the couple's Forrest Court residence on June 17. Their small dog was also found dead at the bottom of the pool.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Norman Long and several neighbors performing CPR on Michelle, according to prosecutors. The neighbors allegedly said Norman became combative and had to be restrained at one point. Michelle, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy on Michelle Long's body determined the cause of her death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

In addition to the homicide charge, Norman Long is charged with concealing evidence by allegedly disposing of paper towels containing his wife's blood in the kitchen trash can. He is also charged with obstructing the administration of law for allegedly placing Michelle's body in the swimming pool.

Following his arrest, Norman Long was transported to a state psychiatric facility to undergo an evaluation.

Gloucester County prosecutors were assisted in the investigation by the Woolwich Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.