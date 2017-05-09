Cheer on athletes from over 100 colleges at the 2017 Dad Vail Regatta

The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta will take place on the Schuylkill River from Friday, May 12, through Saturday, May 13. It is the largest collegiate regatta in the United States, with participants from more than 100 colleges and universities.

Thousands of athletes compete in the crew races, and watching the sporting event has become a Philadelphia tradition. More than 10,000 spectators are expected to attend.

The Grand Stand, near Columbia Avenue Bridge, is one of the best places to watch the races. Sitting there, spectators have a clear view of boats crossing the finish line.

Dad Vail attendees can also bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic to set up along the Schuylkill River Banks.

As for food on-site, there will be a food court with sandwiches, cheesesteaks, snacks and beverages.

The Dad Vail races take place on a six-lane, Olympic-length course. The start is at Kelly Drive and Hunting Park Avenue.

Last year, the Overall 2016 Points Winner was Drexel University.



Those driving to the regatta should note that parking on Kelly Drive is limited and most vehicles will be directed to park in Fairmount Park. From those lots, shuttle buses will be provided to Kelly Drive. They will run every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Shuttles will also be available from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the race areas.



Friday, May 12 through Saturday, May 13

Free

2200 Kelly Drive