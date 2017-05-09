Rowing Regatta
Dad Vail Regatta Joseph Kaczmarek/AP

Rowers from Drexel University compete in the women's junior varsity heavyweight eight final race during the 76th Aberdeen Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 10, 2014.

May 09, 2017

Cheer on athletes from over 100 colleges at the 2017 Dad Vail Regatta

It's the largest collegiate regatta in the United States

Rowing Regatta Philadelphia Family-Friendly Sports Schuylkill River
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Dad Vail Regatta will take place on the Schuylkill River from Friday, May 12, through Saturday, May 13. It is the largest collegiate regatta in the United States, with participants from more than 100 colleges and universities. 

Thousands of athletes compete in the crew races, and watching the sporting event has become a Philadelphia tradition. More than 10,000 spectators are expected to attend. 

The Grand Stand, near Columbia Avenue Bridge, is one of the best places to watch the races. Sitting there, spectators have a clear view of boats crossing the finish line.

Dad Vail attendees can also bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic to set up along the Schuylkill River Banks.

As for food on-site, there will be a food court with sandwiches, cheesesteaks, snacks and beverages.

The Dad Vail races take place on a six-lane, Olympic-length course. The start is at Kelly Drive and Hunting Park Avenue.

Last year, the Overall 2016 Points Winner was Drexel University.

Those driving to the regatta should note that parking on Kelly Drive is limited and most vehicles will be directed to park in Fairmount Park. From those lots, shuttle buses will be provided to Kelly Drive. They will run every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Shuttles will also be available from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the race areas.

2017 Dad Vail Regatta

Friday, May 12 through Saturday, May 13
Free
2200 Kelly Drive

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

