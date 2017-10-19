Deer carcass found hanging at Bucks County high school football field

A deer carcas was found hanging at the football field of a Bucks County high school Wednesday morning.

The Central Bucks School District said the animal's body was discovered at War Memorial Field, the home turf for Central Bucks West.

Central Bucks West's mascot is the "Bucks." The team is scheduled to play Central Bucks East at home this Saturday.

"CBSD does not condone acts of vandalism such as this and the district immediately informed the local police," said Central Bucks Superintendent John J. Kopicki. "If identified, those responsible will face disciplinary consequences."

The district said extra security measures would be taken on Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday night's game.

Kopicki said the principals of both schools have talked to their students about appropriate behavior and the "high standards of conduct" expected by the district.

"The Central Bucks School District will continue to reinforce with our students the actions needed to ensure a positive and safe school community," Kopicki said.