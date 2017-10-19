Schools Vandalism
Central Bucks West Bucks mascot Central Bucks West Football/www.westfootball.com

The mascot for Central Bucks West is the 'Bucks.'

October 19, 2017

Deer carcass found hanging at Bucks County high school football field

The team's mascot is the 'Bucks'

Schools Vandalism Bucks County High School Football
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A deer carcas was found hanging at the football field of a Bucks County high school Wednesday morning.

The Central Bucks School District said the animal's body was discovered at War Memorial Field, the home turf for Central Bucks West.

Central Bucks West's mascot is the "Bucks." The team is scheduled to play Central Bucks East at home this Saturday.

"CBSD does not condone acts of vandalism such as this and the district immediately informed the local police," said Central Bucks Superintendent John J. Kopicki. "If identified, those responsible will face disciplinary consequences."

The district said extra security measures would be taken on Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday night's game.

Kopicki said the principals of both schools have talked to their students about appropriate behavior and the "high standards of conduct" expected by the district.

"The Central Bucks School District will continue to reinforce with our students the actions needed to ensure a positive and safe school community," Kopicki said.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Business

10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Kenney: Philly is in 'Goldilocks zone' for new Amazon HQ

Eagles

101817CarsonWentz

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Entertainment

in her shoes Philadelphia

14 movies you didn’t realize were filmed in (and around) Philadelphia

Research

Diversity Hands

Penn researchers find skin pigment genes falsify long-held race concepts

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.