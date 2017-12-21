Disgraced NBA ref and Delco native Tim Donaghy arrested, allegedly threatened man with hammer

A Delaware County native and former NBA referee who served prison time for betting on NBA games he officiated found himself in the news again on Thursday.

This time, he had allegedly threatened a man with a hammer.

Tim Donaghy, who is from Havertown, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault in Manatee County, Florida, according to the county sheriff's office. He appeared in court Tuesday, and sheriff's office records show that Donaghy was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned in court on Jan. 19.

Donaghy, 50, had allegedly heard his 19-year-old daughter was using drugs with a friend at a Bradenton home and then went looking for her there with the hammer, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that Donaghy argued with his daughter outside the home and when the owner came out to see what was going on, Donaghy allegedly wielded the hammer and told the man he was going to hit him with it if he came any closer.

Donaghy's attorney told TMZ Sports, which first reported the arrest, that his client did not assault or threaten anyone and that he was just trying to be a good father.

Donaghy admitted in 2008 to taking thousands of dollars from a professional gambler in exchange for inside tips on games, including those he officiated. He also pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in wire fraud and transmitting betting information through interstate commerce.

In 2009, he told "60 Minutes" that the betting did not influence games he officiated, and that the wagers he made on NBA games were based on other officials' biases for and against players and teams. He also claimed that the mob eventually caught wind of the betting and threatened his family to ensure he provided his picks.