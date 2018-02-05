DeSean Jackson disses Chip Kelly, ex-Cowboy eats words as former Eagles react to Super Bowl victory

February 05, 2018
The afterglow of the Eagles' first Super Bowl is as sweet as Philadelphia imagined it would be in all the years it took to get here.
Many of the players who helped build this fanbase into the NFL's best weren't able to celebrate the glory of the goal they once shared when they suited up in midnight green. Some left under circumstances that fans wish had never come to pass.
DeSean Jackson, one of the most electric players ever to wear an Eagles uniform, is one of those guys. Not long after the Eagles took down the Patriots in a 41-33 shootout, Jackson used the opportunity to take a shot at Chip Kelly, the coach who outright cut him from the roster in the spring of 2014.
Congrats 2 all my boys from the eagles 🦅 !! 💯💯— Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) February 5, 2018
Jackson's shot at Kelly wasn't the only bone to pick on Monday morning. Former Eagles cornerback Eric Allen recalled the comments of a certain ex-Cowboys wide receiver who taunted Eagles fans during the 2017 NFL draft — in Philadelphia.
dont think i forgot about you Drew Pearson, April 29 2017.— Eric Allen (@EricAllen619) February 5, 2018
Remember this?
Sound on! 🔊🔊🔊— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
Because this is EPIC. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cUIMfl7ikD
Yeah, Pearson ate crow today.
Hate to admit it but Philly earned that Super Bowl 52 victory. Congrats to them and hopefully for the @dallascowboys lessons learned...NFC East is no joke. Got to coach em up...Hut Hut!!! 👊🏾 #SB52— Drew Pearson (@88DrewPearson) February 5, 2018
With Philly's spirit finally lifted by a Super Bowl win, the old saying has never been more true: "once an Eagle, always an Eagle." Here are some more reactions from former players' as the Eagles celebrate their championship.
Congrats to the city of Philadelphia! Also congrats to my bros still wearing that midnight green...much respect and well deserved!— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 5, 2018
Congratulations to Nick Foles & the Philadelphia Eagles!!! Great win fellas. We all witness greatness tonight. #FlyEaglesFly— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) February 5, 2018
Well Brandon Graham!! There we go!! PHILLY!!!!— Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 5, 2018
Congratulations to the 2017-2018 @Eagles for win the Super Bowl. Great game plan by Doug and excellent effort by the boys. Eagle for life. Bird gang.— Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 5, 2018
I knew this day would come! Just took a few years! @Eagles Champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/npl6nEtRp0— Chad Lewis (@Chadlewis89) February 5, 2018
#eagles #superbowl #champs🏆 https://t.co/5UArCtXZde— Jeremiah Trotter (@JTrotter_54) February 5, 2018
I am overjoyed for the fans and city of Philadelphia right now!!! Let the celebration begin!!!— Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) February 5, 2018
Let’s Go Defense!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GO Eagles!!!!!!!!!— Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) February 5, 2018
We are SUPER BOWLCHAMPIONS!!!!!!!— Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) February 5, 2018
And, of course, we reserve the final word for the Hall of Fame legend himself.
Repeat after me.... THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! #FlyEaglesFly— Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 5, 2018