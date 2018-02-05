Here you go Eagles fans, the best sad Tom Brady memes after Super Bowl LII

February 05, 2018
Because this is Philadelphia, one of the driving battle cries of the Eagles' 41-33 victory in Super Bowl LII was — you guessed it — "F*** Tom Brady."
"Fuck Tom Brady" chant from Eagle fans.... pic.twitter.com/rmCbMqH5Bd— CybertronKniGht (@BiggB81) February 5, 2018
Look, there is a lifetime supply of goodwill to go around from this moment in Philadelphia's history, but a championship win over the New England Patriots would not be complete without reveling in 40-year-old Tom Brady's sadness.
You might imagine fans are getting the most out of images like the collection you see below.
Tom Brady is wildin’ in the locker room right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/T31N6ZiAbt— Cycle (@bycycle) February 5, 2018
Nación, revivan los mejores memes del #SuperBowl2018😂😂— Nación ESPN (@Nacion_ESPN) February 5, 2018
Brady se llevó la noche 👇https://t.co/e3GvVuK4sP pic.twitter.com/FZpXGmk15G
I only know Tom Brady's number from crying Jordan memes pic.twitter.com/BoicRfDmhT— 14th Amendment Section 2 of US Constitution (@kylengh) February 5, 2018
2018 #SadBrady and 2012 #Bradying pic.twitter.com/nBuhDmOPWn— Rachel D. Cole (@racheldcole) February 5, 2018
If Tom Brady was a dog #SuperBowl #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #GoPats pic.twitter.com/K4f4F6JURs— ProTipster UK (@ProTipsterENG) February 5, 2018
LET THE BRADY MEMES RETURN pic.twitter.com/xXk3FbLMEr— Juno 🅥 (@junotheleafs) February 5, 2018
😭 and the tom brady memes have started pic.twitter.com/DvFOBBcZJJ— the gucster (@gucciglostance) February 5, 2018
Brady kissing the Lombardi Trophy goodbye. pic.twitter.com/Fj9lLKTIwn— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 5, 2018
Tom Brady looks like inspector gadget with that outfit. pic.twitter.com/nUHKtRBhQq— Jack Densmore (@JackDensmore_DT) February 4, 2018
Tom Brady walking in like a character from Zoolander 5. #Eagles #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9EO5kqT1iV— Siobhan O'Hara (@SiobhanRois91) February 4, 2018
Tom Brady looks like he just dropped a sick West German techno-pop album pic.twitter.com/mkobYS0qKE— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 4, 2018
arriving at the Super Bowl like Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s pic.twitter.com/zxfp5RoVPZ— Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 4, 2018
Tom Brady isn’t a man he’s actually three mischievous 8 yr olds stacked atop one another. pic.twitter.com/OBvhBG2Q6d— TBG (@ThatBoysGood) February 4, 2018
Welp pic.twitter.com/lnTP39og4O— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) February 5, 2018
Tom Brady looks like a single white mother walking out of the courthouse after winning custody of her kids. pic.twitter.com/ZayIhULmOB— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 4, 2018
Is this mean? Oh, right, Brady couldn't even be bothered to shake Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' hand after the game (although sure, he did talk briefly with Fletcher Cox).
Wait I just realized something...Tom Brady didn’t even shake Nick Foles hand, and congratulate him on a good game...Damn Tom, I expected more from you...If ESPN don’t do him like they do Cam Newton, then you see what’s going on...#SoreLoser— Mansa Musa (@DJTHARO) February 5, 2018
The only redeeming quality of Brady's post-game behavior was the graciousness of his wife.
Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018
Enjoy this photo, Eagles fans. Your team made Tom Brady cry.
Boom!! #SuperBowl #TomBrady #dankmemes #DANK #Memes pic.twitter.com/08rmi7nZ1S— Elizabeth Honadel (@EHonadel) February 5, 2018
This is definitely the appropriate time to make a meme #nfl #tombrady #superbowl52 #PhiladelphiaEagles #MEMES #superbowl pic.twitter.com/dySh9Yje2T— Spiral Kappa (@DarkAssassinXer) February 5, 2018
TOM BRADY REPLAY..... pic.twitter.com/tEfVECU0qi— Resa (@Resa_Two) February 5, 2018
Me snatching all these Tom Brady memes pic.twitter.com/gaTLzjgKDr— michael warner🍝 (@juiceshrimp) February 5, 2018