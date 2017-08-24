Transportation Development
071317_other30thmain Source/30th Street Station District plan

Rendering of Station Plaza.

August 24, 2017

Developer sought for $6.5 billion 30th Street Station District Plan

Transportation Development University City Philadelphia SEPTA 30th Street Station Rail Amtrak
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A massive proposal to redevelop 30th Street Station and its surrounding area for decades to come just took another step.

Amtrak announced Thursday that it issued a Request for Qualifications for a Master Developer to help take on the $6.5 billion overhaul. The ideal partner would be able to take on design, construction, financing, operating and maintenance of all non-rail aspects of the project, along with helping to develop Amtrak-owned property around the station.

More than 100 people from dozens of companies attended Amtrak's "Industry Day" last month, held at the University of Pennsylvania to introduce prospective bidders to the plan.

The national passenger rail service also held a public open house this summer to show how the station is set to transform with a new 30th Street Station Plaza.

Key changes to Philadelphia's main transportation hub would be a new West Portico entrance, a stairwell to connect the planned SEPTA-Amtrak underground connection and moving taxi queues to zones in the northeast and northwest sections of the station.

A timeline shows that Amtrak hopes to start work on the plaza in 2020 and complete it sometime between 2025 and 2030.

The full 30th Street Station District Plan is laid out over a 35-year timeline and covers some 88 acres of land. Officials plan to add 18 million square feet of new development space and 40 acres of open space.

More information on the proposal can be found here.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

