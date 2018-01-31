January 31, 2018

Bar hosting Puppy Bowl viewing party before Eagles versus Patriots

35 pups from across the country compete in the televised event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Puppy Bowl Parties
2018 Puppy Bowl Courtesy of PUNCH Media/PhillyVoice

The Puppy Bowl is an annual television program on Animal Planet that mimics the Super Bowl – but with puppies!

Before the Eagles take the field in Super Bowl LII, the 2018 Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet.

Devil's Den in South Philly is throwing a viewing party Sunday Feb. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Who knows, maybe watching cute pups run up and down the faux football field will help Birds fans relax before the big game?

RELATED: What they're saying: Eagles fans are actually great (and they deserve a Super Bowl title) | Two-day cat convention happening in New Jersey

Two Puppy Bowl competitors, Lila and Hinesville, who were recently adopted from Morris Animal Refuge, will be the event's special guests.

To support the animal shelter, which helps homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets in the Philadelphia region, 100 percent of proceeds from each Tito's Greyhound sold at the viewing party will be donated. 

The cocktail ($7) is made with vodka and fresh grapefruit juice.

Also, Devil’s Den will be donating $1 from each Lagunita’s beer sold, as well as 15 percent of proceeds from the special dog-themed menu.

Puppy Bowl Viewing Party

Sunday, Feb. 4
3-6 p.m. | Free to attend
Devil's Den
1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

