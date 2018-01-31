Bar hosting Puppy Bowl viewing party before Eagles versus Patriots

Before the Eagles take the field in Super Bowl LII, the 2018 Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet.

Devil's Den in South Philly is throwing a viewing party Sunday Feb. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Who knows, maybe watching cute pups run up and down the faux football field will help Birds fans relax before the big game?



Two Puppy Bowl competitors, Lila and Hinesville, who were recently adopted from Morris Animal Refuge, will be the event's special guests.

To support the animal shelter, which helps homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets in the Philadelphia region, 100 percent of proceeds from each Tito's Greyhound sold at the viewing party will be donated.

The cocktail ($7) is made with vodka and fresh grapefruit juice.

Also, Devil’s Den will be donating $1 from each Lagunita’s beer sold, as well as 15 percent of proceeds from the special dog-themed menu.

Puppy Bowl Viewing Party

Sunday, Feb. 4

3-6 p.m. | Free to attend

Devil's Den

1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

