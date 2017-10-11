Give Dock Street supplies for those in Puerto Rico, receive a rare beer

October 11, 2017
The idea behind Dock Street Brewery's Free Rare Beers for School Supplies series is simple: show up with something kids need for the classroom and receive a cold Dock Street brew.
On Thursday, Oct. 12, the brewery is doing something similar to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.
Head to the Dock Street Cannery & Lounge, located near the brewery, with things from this list of supplies and trade them for a rare beer.
Dock Street is asking for first aid supplies, diapers, baby formula, batteries, canned foods, work gloves, blankets and other essentials.
Make the trade any time between 3-11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
3-11 p.m.
Dock Street Cannery & Lounge
705 S. 50th St.