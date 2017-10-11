Give Dock Street supplies for those in Puerto Rico, receive a rare beer

The idea behind Dock Street Brewery's Free Rare Beers for School Supplies series is simple: show up with something kids need for the classroom and receive a cold Dock Street brew.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the brewery is doing something similar to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

Head to the Dock Street Cannery & Lounge, located near the brewery, with things from this list of supplies and trade them for a rare beer.

Dock Street is asking for first aid supplies, diapers, baby formula, batteries, canned foods, work gloves, blankets and other essentials.

Make the trade any time between 3-11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

3-11 p.m.

Dock Street Cannery & Lounge

705 S. 50th St.

