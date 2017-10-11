Donations Puerto Rico
02_072517_DockStreet_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Freshly-canned beers of Dock Street Brewing Company's "Golden IPA" come off the canning line in their newly-added facility.

October 11, 2017

Give Dock Street supplies for those in Puerto Rico, receive a rare beer

Asking for diapers, baby formula, batteries, canned foods, work gloves, blankets and more supplies

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The idea behind Dock Street Brewery's Free Rare Beers for School Supplies series is simple: show up with something kids need for the classroom and receive a cold Dock Street brew.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the brewery is doing something similar to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

Head to the Dock Street Cannery & Lounge, located near the brewery, with things from this list of supplies and trade them for a rare beer.

Dock Street is asking for first aid supplies, diapers, baby formula, batteries, canned foods, work gloves, blankets and other essentials.

Make the trade any time between 3-11 p.m.

Free Rare Beer for Puerto Rico Supplies at Dock Street

Thursday, Oct. 12
3-11 p.m.
Dock Street Cannery & Lounge
705 S. 50th St.

