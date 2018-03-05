March 05, 2018

Watch pizza delivery guy's brave, uphill trek through Pennsylvania snow storm

Domino's worker in Bethlehem goes viral — but didn't crash his car

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Weather
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

That's the motto for the U.S. Post Office, but it could just as aptly describe one Pennsylvania pizza delivery man who wasn't going to let last week's intense nor'easter stop him from doing his job.

Lehigh University student Jafer Hasani‎ posted a video to the Domino's Pizza Facebook page Saturday showing one of its delivery guys in Bethlehem braving the storm's snow and brutal winds to get a hungry customer his or her order.

In the video, Hasani says the delivery guy crashed his car, as it shows a vehicle at the bottom of the hill with its front end badly damaged. However, Hasani updated his post after it went viral, writing that a coworker reached out to him and said the delivery guy hadn't crashed his vehicle.

Either way, the delivery guy's trek up that hill is impressive, considering the six inches of snow that fell Friday in Bethlehem along with winds that toppled trees and knocked out power across the region.

The video has since been shared more than 600 times and viewed more than 58,000 times. You can view it below.

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

