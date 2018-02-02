Donovan McNabb denies sexual harassment allegations in pre-Super Bowl interview

As the media craze around Super Bowl LII and who might win it – the dynastic New England Patriots or the underdog Philadelphia Eagles – continues to build, one former Eagle has been noticeably silent.

Normally, the last quarterback who helped lead the Eagles to the NFL's biggest stage against the Patriots might have been found on the radio airwaves and on ESPN to discuss the upcoming Super Bowl rematch involving his former team.

But Donovan McNabb has kept a low profile since being fired by ESPN last month amid a lawsuit that accused McNabb of sexually harassing a colleague while working as an analyst at NFL Network.

The complainant, Jami Cantor, alleged that McNabb sent her lewd text messages while she worked at the network as a wardrobe stylist. The suit, first reported by Bloomberg in December, detailed allegations against McNabb, a former executive and five other former NFL players who worked with Cantor at the network.

In an interview with the New York Post this week, McNabb denied the allegations.

"There’s an ongoing investigation at [NFL Network], and I certainly respect the need for change with regard to this issue, but as far as my situation, I did not sexually harass anyone,” he told the Post.

The network suspended three of the six former players named in the suit still employed there – Heath Evans, Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor – after news of the suit broke in December.



McNabb and another analyst named in the suit, Eric Davis, had already moved on to work in radio for ESPN and were also suspended in December. Both McNabb and Davis were fired three weeks later.

NFL Enterprises, which owns NFL Network, denied all of Cantor's allegations in a Jan. 18 filing.

The interview with the Post largely centered around McNabb's thoughts on how Super Bowl LII might shake out.

The other Super Bowl contested between the two teams, Super Bowl XXXIX, ended in a three-point Eagles loss and sparked the urban legend that McNabb vomited on the field as the Eagles tried to stage a fourth-quarter comeback.

For what it's worth, McNabb told the Post that he's predicting a decided Eagles win on Sunday. Running back Jay Ajayi will win Super Bowl MVP after a two- or three-touchdown effort, he said.

